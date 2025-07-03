Chiefs announce the signing of former Orlando Pirates duo

The ex-Buccaneers duo joins Amakhosi on free transfers after they were released by Pirates at the end of June.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane and left-back Paseka Mako.



The ex-Buccaneers duo joins Amakhosi on free transfers after they were released by Pirates at the end of June.



The announcement about Monyane and Mako’s arrivals at Naturena comes after just few days after Amakhosi confirmed the signing of left-back Nkanyiso Shinga, striker Flavio Silva and attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett.



Earlier Phakaaathi reported that Monyane and Mako were spotted training at the Chiefs Village in Naturena and now Chiefs have confirmed that they have indeed joined Amakhosi.



“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signings of Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako as their two new acquisitions after announcing three other players earlier this week,” read a statement from Chiefs.

“Previously with Orlando Pirates, the pair bring valuable experience to Naturena, having won trophies and participated in the CAF Champions League in recent seasons.

“Mako, born in Zebediela, Limpopo, plays as a left wingback, while Monyane operates as a right back in the defensive line. The duo will reinforce Amakhosi’s rear guard with their versatility and work rate.”



While, Monyane is expected to be part of the team that will travel to the Netherlands tonight (Thursday) for a pre-season training camp, Mako is a doubtful for the trip after reportedly picking up an injury at training.