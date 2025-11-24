Betway PSL

Chiefs’ Miguel slammed for ‘high school’ error

By Jonty Mark

24 November 2025

09:10 am

'He is an experienced player and an international … it was a critical phase of the game,' said Khanye.

Inacio Miguel - Angola

Kaizer Chiefs’ Inacio Miguel (left) leaps in a challenge with Al Masry’s Mahmoud Hamada on Sunday. Unfortunately for Miguel, it was his error late in the game that allowed Mohammed Hashem to steal in for Al Masry’s winner. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye slammed Amakhosi captain Inacio Miguel for a “high school mistake” after the Angolan defender’s error led to Al Masry’s winner in Chiefs’ 2-1 Caf Confederation Cup Group D defeat at the Suez Stadium on Sunday. 

ALSO READ: Defensive errors cost Chiefs in Confed Cup defeat

Miguel completely missed the ball inside the Chiefs area with an attempted clearance, allowing Mohammed Hashem to score the decisive goal four minutes from time. 

Chiefs’ ‘high school mistake’

“It was a high school mistake from this guy Miguel,” Khanye told iDiski TV. 

“He is an experienced player and an international … it was a critical phase of the game.” 

Chiefs thought they had earned a valuable point on the road when Dillan Solomons’ superb individual goal cancelled out Bonheur Mugisha’s penalty. 

But it was not to be for Amakhosi. Their next Group B game at home to Zamalek at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday now becomes even more important. 

Khanye was also critical of Chiefs central midfield duo Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa. 

“We have to question the midfield. Mthethwa and Cele were not functional,” he added. 

“We need a proper number 6 in midfield. In this game they were exposed. They might get away with it in some Betway Premiership games but not here.”

Khanye did praise Al Masry for improving after a poor first half from both sides. 

“It was a very boring first half, from both teams” he said. 

“How many shots on target did they have? Both teams never risked anything. I was very disappointed with Al Masry, playing at home they never troubled Chiefs. 

“The body language changed (in the second half), they (Al Masry) were playing two attackers and were running more in behind. The number 8 and 14 (in midfield), were playing more forward.”

‘One mistake is going to be punished’

It was the number 14 – Mahmoud Hamada – who won the penalty that gave Al Masry the lead, beating Brandon Petersen to the ball, with the Chiefs goalkeeper rather clumsily bringing him down in the box. 

ALSO READ: Bright start to CAF campaign delights Sundowns’ Cardoso

Ultimately it was two poor errors at the back that cost Chiefs at least a point. 

“Tactically you have to be smart, one mistake is going to be punished,” added Khanye. 

