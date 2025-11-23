Betway PSL

Defensive errors cost Chiefs in Confed Cup defeat

Kaizer Chiefs’ Dillan Solomons (right) celebrates with goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi after equalising against Al Masry on Sunday. Chiefs, however, went on to lose the match 2-1. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs paid the price for defensive lapses on Sunday as they lost 2-1 to Al Masry in their Caf Confederation Cup Group D opener at the Suez Stadium in Egypt. 

Solomons gives Chiefs hope but…

Amakhosi looked to have grabbed a valuable point when Dillan Solomons scored a fine individual goal. Solomons’ strike came shortly after an error in judgement from Brandon Petersen conceded a penalty from which Bonheur Mugisha put Al Masry in front. 

But a mistake from Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel four minutes from time let the home side in to grab all three points. 

The home side started on the front foot but Chiefs were resolute at the back.

A fine piece of control from Mouhder Temine on the edge of he penalty area saw him send Kingsley Eduwo sprinting into the box with an astute pass. 

Eduwo got to the byline and hit a low cross but Brandon Petersen got a firm wrist to the ball and cleared the danger. 

Nigerian striker Eduwo seemed to be Al Masry’s main threat, and Bradley Cross did very well to block his shot when he looked likely to test Petersen again. 

Chiefs were creating little of their own but did create some panic in the Al Masry area in the 28th minute. The home side’s goalkeeper Mahmoud Hamdy flapped at a cross and the ball fell for Pule Mmodi but he rather snatched at his shot. 

Petersen then nearly had a moment of calamity as his attempted clearance hit Eduwo but fortunately fell back into the arms of Mahmoud. 

Al Masry’s Abderrarhim Deghmoum went down in the penalty area under Sibongiseni Mthethwa’s challenge two minutes before the break, but the referee waved away the home side’s appeals.

Petersen error

Al Masry came out with more intent in the second half and did win a penalty in the 58th minute. Petersen clumsily brought down Mahmoud Hamada. Rwandan international Mugisha put his penalty low to Petersen’s left even though the Chiefs ‘keeper dived the right way. 

But Chiefs came roaring back and Solomons beat three Masry defenders before slotting a fine left-footed finish past Mahmoud. 

Just before that, Chiefs has brought on youngsters Mfundo Vilakazi and Asanele Velebayi to try and lift their attack. And in the 72nd minute, it was Vilakazi who cut in and curled an effort wide of the far post. 

But it was Al Masry who broke Chiefs’ hearts four minutes before time. Deghmoum’s corner was headed downand Miguel swung his boot to clear but completely missed the ball, allowing Mohammed Hashem to steal in and score. 

Read more on these topics

CAF Confederation Cup Egypt Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

