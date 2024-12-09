Pirates winger attracts interest from North African clubs

Orlando Pirates winger Karim Kimvuidi has garnered interest from clubs from East and North Africa, Phakaaathi has learned.

Kimvuidi, who joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United (now known as Durban City after they changed their name and moved to Durban) in June last year, has found game time hard to come by at the club.



After making 22 appearances in all competitions last season, the 22-year-old winger has made just six appearances this season, scoring one goal in the CAF Champions League against Disciples in the first preliminary round of the competition.

Word is that the Congolese winger is not happy with his lack of game time and wants to go out on loan.

However, Pyramids of Egypt, Tanzania’s Simba SC, and Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan are said to be looking at signing him on a permanent deal.

“Pyramids, Simba, and Al-Hilal have all made inquiries about Karim’s availability, but they have only spoken to his agent and are yet to table an offer to Pirates. They all want to sign him in January. But from what I heard, Pirates are only open to sending out on loan for him to get game time somewhere else,” said a source.



“They don’t want to sell Karim outright because they feel that he has the potential to be a key player for Pirates in the future. He’s only 22 and has a lot of time to establish himself at the club,” added the source.

Kimvuidi started his professional career at DC Motema Pembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to South Africa to join Maritzburg in 2022. A year later he joined Pirates after Maritzburg got relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season.