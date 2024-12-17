OPINION: Player power led to Sundowns sacking Mngqithi

It’s either a case of a new coach coming in and everyone upping their standards or Mamelodi Sundowns players were disillusioned with life under Manqoba Mngqithi. It’s hard to fathom how quickly the bar was raised in Chloorkop with just a flick of a finger.

Following the 1-0 over Raja Casablanca, it’s clear that Miguel Cardoso has already got Sundowns playing with so much more control in just four days. Apart from a couple of aerial balls that troubled the Sundowns defence, they looked comfortable throughout the game.

Sundowns’ mentality change

For the first time in the group stages, the Brazilians looked like a Caf Champions League team. Where was that mentality in the opening two games of the round robin campaign?

To be fair, a point away to AS FAR was not the worst possible result but a goalless draw at home to AS Maniema Union was unacceptable and Mngqithi paid the ultimate price for it. I’m certain Mngqithi would have watched the game on television and thought to himself, where was this big match temperament all along?

If the same players applied themselves in the same spirit as they did in the narrow win over Casablanca, Mngqithi would still have his job. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that the Sundowns brought their A-game against the Moroccan champions.

The most telling sign that ‘player power’ led to the sacking of Mngqithi was the fact that most of these so-called superstars were muted on social media after his departure was announced.

Question of allegiance

It was not the same when Rulani Mokwena was relieved of his duties earlier this year. All of them were quick to post their well-wishes on their respective platforms even before the club had officially announced his exit.

The question remains on whether the current crop of players have pledged their allegiance to the club or are just individuals. If it’s the latter, I’m afraid to say that delivering a first Champions League title since 2016 will remain just a pipe dream. The club’s badge must come first and egos be put aside if the Tshwane giants are to go all the way and claim a second continental championship.