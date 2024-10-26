Chiefs’ Nabi says it won’t be easy to beat SuperSport again

'We know SuperSport as one of the big clubs in Africa,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi says Chiefs are thinking of SuperSport, and only SuperSport. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi expects a difficult game against SuperSport United when the two teams meet in Polokwane for the second weekend in a row on Saturday.

Chiefs convincingly beat SuperSport 4-0 in the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 last weekend at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. On Saturday, the two sides wil meet at the same venue in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs, Pirates, then Chiefs again for SuperSport

Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport have had a tough start to the season, winning just one of seven games in all competitions. After defeat to Chiefs in the Carling Knockout, SuperSport then lost 2-0 to Orlando Pirates in the Premiership on Tuesday evening.

“We know SuperSport United as one of the big clubs in South Africa. We respect all of our opponents,” Nabi told the Kaizer Chiefs website

“We saw their last game against Orlando Pirates and they made chances with good strategic play. We noticed that and are working with our video analyst to prepare to play them.

“We know it won’t be an easy game. They will want to come back from losing their last two games. We have spoken about this all week and our players are ready for a tough match.”

Nabi – Chiefs are not thinking about Sundowns

After SuperSport, Chiefs will play Magesi FC in the Premiership on Wednesday evening, and will then take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a much anticipated Carling Knockout quarterfinal on November 2.

“We have had meetings during the week to plan for this game only,” added Nabi, however.

“We don’t look ahead. We focus on the next match and how to win it. We approach every game like a cup match, which we aim to win. We are not playing in the Carling Cup tomorrow. We have an important league match against SuperSport and all the players are focused and ready for that.”