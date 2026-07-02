Chiefs’ new head coach – ‘I’m confident we will rise to the challenge’

'I'm very happy to be here,' said Fernando Da Cruz.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach Fernando Da Cruz has arrived in South Africa to begin work with Amakhosi ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘A special place in my heart’

This was confirmed by Chiefs on Thursday via their official channels.

Da Cruz was announced as Chiefs head coach in mid-June, but had to first finish up his role as technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation (FFM).

The 53 year-old Frenchman arrives a couple of weeks into Chiefs’ pre-season.

“I’m very happy to be here. The Club has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve kept a close eye on its journey over the past two years. Kaizer Chiefs is a massive institution with passionate supporters and a proud history,” said Da Cruz.

“My focus now is on building a strong connection with the players, instilling a winning mentality, and working together to achieve the success our fans deserve. The journey ahead will demand hard work and unity, but I’m confident we will rise to the challenge, he says.”

Da Cruz worked with Chiefs before, in the pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. He was part of then-head coach Nasreddine Nabi’s technical staff, but left before the season started to take up his role with the FFM.

‘An exciting chapter’

“We would like to welcome coach Da Cruz to Kaizer Chiefs,” said Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

“His arrival marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Club, and we look forward to seeing his vision take shape with the team. With the passion of our loyal supporters and the commitment of our players, we believe this partnership will bring renewed energy and success as we prepare for the upcoming season.”