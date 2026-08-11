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Mkhulise inspires dramatic Sundowns comeback against Galaxy

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

11 August 2026

09:54 pm

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Sundowns made a blistering start and took the lead in the seventh minute when Brayan Leon converted from the penalty spot.

Mkhulise inspires dramatic Sundowns comeback against TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate during a Betway Premiership 2026/27 game against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on 11 August 2026 © Jana Kotze/BackpagePix

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Mamelodi Sundowns produced a stunning late comeback to beat TS Galaxy 3-2 in a thrilling Betway Premiership encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians looked destined for defeat after Victor Letsoalo’s second goal of the night put Galaxy 2-1 ahead with just 13 minutes remaining. However, substitute Sphelele Mkhulise turned the match on its head with two late goals to secure all three points for Miguel Cardoso’s side.

Sundowns made a blistering start and took the lead in the seventh minute when Brayan Leon converted from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded after Tashreeq Matthews was clipped from behind by Junior Zindoga inside the opening five minutes.

Referee Eugene Mdluli pointed to the spot and Leon made no mistake as he sent Galaxy goalkeeper Eliezer Ira Tape the wrong way. Galaxy were not overawed by the early setback and began causing problems for the Sundowns defence on the counter-attack.

Their persistence paid off in the 33rd minute when Letsoalo capitalised on a mistake at the back to restore parity. The 33-year-old showed composure to drill his effort past Ronwen Williams from close range after running through on goal. The sides went into the half-time break level at 1-1.

Cardoso made five changes to the team that needed extra-time to overcome Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final last Saturday, with the coach potentially having one eye on Saturday’s blockbuster clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns continued to threaten after the restart, with Matthews producing a brilliant run through the Galaxy defence before setting up new signing Antonio van Wyk.

However, the attacker failed to make the most of the opportunity. Galaxy then landed what appeared to be a decisive blow with 13 minutes remaining.

Letsoalo found himself unmarked inside the box and rose to head home a Mpho Mvelase delivery from a free-kick, putting Galaxy 2-1 ahead. Just when it appeared Sundowns were heading towards a defeat, Mkhulise rescued his side late in the game.

The midfielder equalised in the 89th minute before completing the comeback in stoppage time with a late run into the box and a last-gasp finish.

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The dramatic victory gives Sundowns a winning start to their premiership campaign, while Galaxy will be left wondering how they allowed a seemingly comfortable position to slip away in the closing stages.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL) TS Galaxy F.C.

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