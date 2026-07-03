PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Former Chiefs coach Kaze confirmed as Sekhukhune’s new man

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

3 July 2026

03:59 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Sekhukhune strangely left all of Kaze's achievements with Chiefs out of their official statement.

Cedric Kaze - Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United confirmed on Friday that Cedric Kaze is their new head coach. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Sekhukhune United confirmed on Friday that former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is the new head coach of Babina Noko.

Kaze joins after Chiefs opted not to renew the contracts of the new Sekhukhune man and his co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of last season. Ben Youssef has since been announced as the new head coach of Durban City, meaning both men will be at the helm of a top flight side next season.

Kaze’s Chiefs history erased?

In a statement on Friday, Sekhukhune strangely left out the fact that Kaze had been at Chiefs at all.

“Sekhukhune United is pleased to announce the appointment of Cedric Kaze as the club’s new head coach,” read the statement.

‘A wealth of experience’

“Coach Kaze brings a wealth of experience, having worked with the Burundi national team structures, at the renowned FC Barcelona academy in Canada and as part of the successful Young Africans SC technical team in Tanzania.

“His expertise in player development, team building and high-performance football makes him a valuable addition to Sekhukhune United. The 46-year-old holds a Batchelor’s Degree in Sports Science, CAF A and German Football Association A coaching licenses, and played a key role in guiding Young Africans to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2023.”

Kaze and Ben Youssef did guide Chiefs to third place in last season’s Betway Premiership, which qualified Amakhosi for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

The pair were also assistant coaches to Nasreddine Nabi when Chiefs won the 2025 Nedbank Cup, the first piece of major silverware Chiefs had won in a decade.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Sekhukhune United F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Manyi targeted as MK party feels fallout after Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India
News Medical report reveals Feroz Khan’s injuries, doctors dismiss claims attack was staged
News ‘Born-and-bred South African’: Minister Chikunga hits back at ‘fake citizenship’ claims
News Intelligence leak fears grow after Khan phone data disclosure
News Is America softening its stance on South Africa?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News