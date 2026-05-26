Hunt pens new Stellies deal

'I'm very excited about the project we're building at Stellenbosch FC,' Hunt told Stellies media.

Stellenbosch FC announced on Tuesday that Gavin Hunt has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club for the next two seasons.

Hunt rewarded for keeping Stellies up

Hunt took over as Stellies coach at the end of December after Steve Barker left to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The well travelled 61-year-old head coach did well to guide the Cape Winelands side clear of relegation trouble. They just missed out on a place in next season’s MTN8, finishing 9th in the Betway Premiership table.

‘This is a fantastic club’

“I’m very excited about the project we’re building at Stellenbosch FC,” Hunt told Stellies media.

“This is a fantastic club with fantastic facilities and is very professionally run.

“The staff, whom I inherited on my arrival, have been very welcoming and supportive towards me, and we share a fresh and positive outlook for the future.

“You can never forget what has happened in the past, where the club was very successful under the previous coaching regime, and we want to get back up to that place where we can be competitive again.

“It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to happen overnight, but we have a chance to rebuild the team, and I’m happy to have been entrusted with that responsibility.”