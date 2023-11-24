Chiefs pressure can overwhelm, says former keeper Akpeyi

Daniel Akpeyi has first hand experience of donning the Kaizer Chiefs jersey, and he understands why his former team is currently in trouble, with some players struggling to cope with the pressure.

After spending two seasons with Chiefs, Akpeyi was released and has now found a new home at Moroka Swallows, their Soweto neighbours and rivals.

Chiefs brought in Brandon Petersen to replace Akpeyi, but Petersen’s performance has been less than stellar, marked by costly mistakes.

Though Akpeyi wasn’t explicitly referring to Petersen, he noted that playing for Chiefs carries a unique and intense pressure that not every player can bear.

According to him, this pressure can overwhelm some players, causing them to fall short of the expectations set when they joined the team.

Chiefs meet Swallows

“Players are different but from a few of them that I’ve come across, the pressure sometimes that comes with playing for an institution of Chiefs’ calibre might be overwhelming,” said Akpeyi.

“You always get excited when signing for Kaizer Chiefs, but when you have to face the pressure that comes with it, it is difficult,” said Akpeyi this week.

Akpeyi shared his insights ahead of Swallows’ significant DStv Premiership clash against Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

“Playing in front of large crowds and just having the ability to come out and do well even when there is pressure, is a different story altogether.”

The big crowds Akpeyi speaks about are expected at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday when the two ‘Lions’, as Akpeyi put it, meet.

Swallows cruising nicely, Chiefs stuttering

Swallows have had the better start of the three Soweto sides – Swallows, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs.

The Dube Birds are perched in fifth position, and have collected 18 points in 10 games and are six points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs, on the other hand, have had a tortoise-like start and have already made coaching changes to try and rectify things.

In 12 games, Chiefs have collected 14 points and are in 10th place on the standings ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“They are looking for points everywhere while we will also be looking to sustain our position on the log.

“So, this will be a case of two lions fighting. But we know what to expect and we are more than prepared for the test.”