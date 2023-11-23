Van Wyk back in Banyana squad after DRC camp debacle

Van Wyk left the Banyana camp after she was an unused substitute in the first leg against DRC.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has included veteran defender Janine Van Wyk in her squad for the back-to-back Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers against Burkina Faso.



ALSO READ: Tinkler expecting difficult tie against Arrows despite City good run



Ellis and Van Wyk had a fall-out in the previous Banyana camp for the Caf Women’s Olympics qualifiers matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo last month.



Van Wyk was called up to the team to face the DRC in a two-legged tie which was set to be her final games for Banyana. She was going to make history by becoming the first player, male or female, with the most international caps in the continent as she currently sits on 183 caps – with the record currently held by Egyptian legend Ahmed Hassan with 184.

Van Wyk left the Banyana camp after she was an unused substitute in the first leg against DRC, saying she was disappointed with how things unfolded.

Ellis then responded by saying she meant to play Van Wyk in the last moments of the match, but lost track of time.



The pair seem to have now smoked the peace pipe and the veteran is in the team to face Burkina Faso in the third round of the qualifiers.

Speaking during the squad announcement on Thursday, Ellis said selecting the squad has become difficult, especially with most players raising their hands and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies doing well in the continent.

Sundowns recently won the Caf Women’s Champions League for the second time, and four of the players from the Pretoria side have been included in the squad – namely Andile Dlamini, Kholosa Biyana, Karabo Dhlamini and Lebogang Ramalepe.

“Selecting players has become difficult because everyone is just raising their hand. If I ask anyone of you to select the squad, we won’t have the same squad. But seeing Sundowns do good in the continental is good for the national team and it will hold us in a good state,” said the Banyana mentor.

“But the players that we have are the players that have been there before and they have played their part. We believe in every player that we have selected, and I’m confident in the squad.”

The first leg of the Banyana and Burkina Faso clash will be away from home on 30 November, with the return match set for 4 December.

ALSO READ: Swallows are only thinking about beating Chiefs

Full Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Katlego Moletsane

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Faith Nokuthula, Janine van Wyk, Lebogang Ramalepe, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Asanda Hadebe

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Siphumelele Shamase, Amogelang Motau, Thubelihle Shamase



Forwards: Nicole Michael, Gabriela Salgado, Samkelisiwe Selana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane, Wendy Shongwe, Hilda Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana