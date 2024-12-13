Chiefs need to reconcile with more wins as they face bogey team Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Nelspruit to take on TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership on Monday’s Day of Reconciliation.

Many Amakhosi fans would be forgiven for thinking Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi needs to reconcile his own building process at Chiefs with more consistent results.

Where are Chiefs going?

Nabi continues to insist his side are heading in the right direction. But the results hare not. Chiefs have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, and slumped to a disappointing 2-0 loss at Polokwane City last Sunday.

The Chiefs head coach has problems at both ends of the pitch.

Amakhosi have yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premiership this season, and no one in the league has let in more goals (12).

In attack, only Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have scored more Premiership goals than Chiefs. But 12 goals in eight games is still an average return, and Nabi has been at pains to point out his side’s wasteful finishing.

TS Galaxy have had problems of their own. Head coach Sead Ramovic resigned live on television in early November, right after his side’s 1-1 Premiership draw at Stellenbosch.

Adnan Beganovic, who was Ramovic’s assistant, has taken over, and Galaxy have seen an upturn in results. The Rockets are unbeaten in three league games since Ramovic left the club, including wins over Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu.

Galaxy threat

New striker Dzenan Zajmovic has two goals in his last three matches. Ominously for Chiefs, the 30 year-old is averaging a goal every other game in all competitions this season, and didn’t score in last Saturday’s 1-0 home win over AmaZulu.

Galaxy have also proved a bogey team for Chiefs, ever since, as a first division side, they stunned Amakhosi to lift the 2019 Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs, indeed, have not beaten Galaxy since June 2021, the only time they have taken down the Rockets. Since winning the Nedbank Cup, Galaxy have beaten Chiefs two more times, in the 2022 Nedbank Cup, and in this corresponding fixture last season.

That game finished 1-0 to the Rockets, with Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson scoring an unlucky own goal, after a shot bounced off the post, hit him and rolled into the net.