Chiefs register crucial away draw in DR Congo

By Khaya Ndubane

18 October 2025

07:53 pm

Brandon Petersen was in goals for Kaizer Chiefs against AS Simba. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs played to a 0-0 draw against AS Simba in the first-leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage second round tie at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi made two changes from the Carling Knockout loss to Stellenbosch before the international break, as Mduduzi Shabalala dropped to the bench as Siphesihle Ndlovu made his return to the starting line-up after an injury lay-off before Brandon Petersen replaced Fiacre Ntwari.

Amakhosi dug deep and showed commendable determination and resilience playing on an unfamiliar artificial pitch in sweltering conditions before a partisan crowd in south-eastern DRC to keep a clean sheet against a physically imposing Simba side.

The goalless outcome leaves the tie finely balanced heading into the second leg, though Chiefs will believe they are well positioned to get the job done in front of their passionate home support when they face off again at Dobsonville stadium next Sunday, 26 October, and secure a place in the group phase of the competition.

