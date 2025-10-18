Betway PSL

Chiefs eyeing victory in ‘must-win’ CAF Cup clash against Simba

By Khaya Ndubane

18 October 2025

Shabalala says Amakhosi will take a very mature, professional approach to the challenge that awaits them in Lubumbashi.

Mduduzi Shabalala says Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a victory against AS Simba. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala has described their CAF Confederation Cup clash against AS Simba as a must-win.

Amakhosi will face the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit in the first leg of the second preliminary round at the TP Mazembe stadium in Lubumbashi this afternoon.

The second leg is set to take place at the Dobsonville Stadium next Sunday, October 26.

“Obviously, it is a big game for us. We need to win in order to qualify for the next stage. It will be tough because we are away in the first-leg. But the pressure is on them and we want to win, or at least score in this game to give us an advantage going into the second-leg at home. If we take our chances we can go into the second-leg with less pressure,” Shabalala told Chiefs media.

Tough conditions awaits Amakhosi

Chiefs face the daunting prospect of playing on a synthetic pitch in sweltering heat and also a hostile crowd at the venue.

Shabalala, however, says Amakhosi will take a very mature, professional approach to the challenge that awaits them in Lubumbashi.

“We are aware of the conditions and although it won’t be easy, we are familiar with playing in hot weather. As far as the pitch is concerned, we just have to go out there and make the most of the situation. At the end of the day, we have to go and win a football match,” added Shabalala.

Meanwhile, Shabalala has recalled the memorable moment of making his debut for Bafana Bafana earlier this week.

Shabalala came on as an 88th minute substitute during the 3-0 win over Rwanda that earned Bafana Bafana a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in North America.

“It was a great moment for me in my career because it is everyone’s dream to play for their country so I am very glad that I got some minutes on that day.

“I have always wanted to be part of the main national team squad and I had to go through various tournaments at different levels to get here and I am very grateful for the opportunity,” concluded Shabalala.

