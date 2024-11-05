Chiefs say sorry for ‘unacceptable’ fan behaviour

'While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game,' said Chiefs in a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have issued an apology for the behaviour of their supporters, who invaded the pitch and threw missiles onto the field during their 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to sincerely apologise to all our stakeholders, sponsors, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), South African Football Association (SAFA), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

“While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game.

“The invasion of the pitch and the throwing of missiles onto the field are completely unacceptable.

“Despite thorough preparations for the sold-out match, we observed issues arising early on, with some supporters already under the influence of alcohol before the game, leading to unwanted incidents. This highlights a pressing societal issue that the football industry and our communities must address collectively.”

A series of problems

Saturday’s incident is the latest in a series of problems that Chiefs have had with their fans at matches. Amakhosi were already fined this season by a Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC), after their fans threw missiles at the end of the Betway Premiership encounter with Sundowns on September 28.

Only last season, Chiefs were ordered to play a game behind closed doors, after their fans threw missiles at head coach Molefi Ntseki after AmaZulu had knocked them out of the Carling Knockout.

Chiefs could well be forced to do the same this season, with another PSL DC charge surely on its way.

This season has seen an upturn in attendances at Chiefs match, with fans flocking to the stadiums in the hope of witnessing an Amakhosi revival under Nasreddine Nabi.

“We would like to acknowledge the multitude of supporters who have thrown their full weight behind the team this season by turning out in big numbers during home and away matches,” continued the Chiefs statement.

“This support has really bolstered the team and is deeply appreciated. Of the seven games played this season, four have been sold out, with others attracting near capacity crowds.

“With these games, we have also witnessed some good behaviour with no reports of any serious incidents. However, we are compelled to raise concerns and condemn the unacceptable behaviour exhibited by a minority of football supporters during Saturday’s match.

“We want to specifically commend the majority of supporters who heeded our call and arrived early at the stadium and conducted themselves admirably, showing true sportsmanship despite the match’s outcome.

‘Negative behaviour’

“It is our hope that we can put an end to this negative behaviour, ensuring that our stadiums remain safe havens for both young and old supporters. The safety of everyone involved in the game, players, officials, and fans is our top priority. Together, let us uphold the integrity and joy of the beautiful game.”

Chiefs also noted that three spectators had been arrested in the wake of the incidents at Saturday’s game, and outlined other steps that had been taken by the club to try and stop these issues from recurring.

Chiefs take action

“Kaizer Chiefs have taken the following actions in response to the recent incidents involving disruptive fan behaviour:

1. Collaboration with Authorities: We are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all individuals involved in the pitch invasion and related disturbances are identified and appropriately dealt with under the law.

2. Support for Legal Proceedings: We acknowledge that three fans were arrested and appeared in court on Monday morning. We support the legal process and trust that justice is served. The Club will also make recommendations that fans who behave badly are banned from attending football matches in South Africa.

3. Investigation of Fan Behaviour: Kaizer Chiefs are working with those involved in organising the match to conduct a thorough investigation into the events of the Saturday evening, focusing on identifying any further culprits and preventing similar incidents in the future.

4. Condemnation of Excessive Drinking: We strongly condemn the excessive drinking observed at the match. Such behaviour not only jeopardises the safety of others but also tarnishes the reputation of our loyal fan base. We advise supporter to drink responsibly.

5. Promoting Responsible Fan Conduct: In light of these events, and having done so before the match, we will continue working on initiatives to promote responsible behaviour among fans, including awareness programmes about the impact of excessive alcohol consumption, early arrival at the stadium and the importance of supporting the team respectfully.”