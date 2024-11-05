Pirates chase a record and a magnificent seven

The Buccaneers face Richards Bay for the second time this season.

Jose Riveiro has had a superb start to the season with Orlando Pirates. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates are looking to hit seventh heaven in their start to the Betway Premiership season, as they take on Richards Bay this evening at Orlando Stadium.

The table-topping Buccaneers will set a new record for their start to a top flight campaign, if they can beat the Natal Rich Boys, and make it seven wins on the spin.

Pirates looking to complete a double

Pirates have already played Brandon Truter’s Richards Bay in the league this season, Kabelo Dlamini’s late goal enough for a 1-0 victory at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

The Buccaneers should also be well-rested after an early exit from the competition meant they did not play in this weekend’s Carling Knockout quarterfinals.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, battled hard for 120 minutes against Cape Town City, though they did come out on the right side of a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals.

If their confidence should have got a serious spike from their success in the cup, the game did also highlight one of Richards Bay’s main issues. Truter’s side have scored just two goals in eight games in all competitions this season.

“As much as we are happy and there’s a lot of positives from the game, we can’t dilute from the fact that we haven’t scored a goal,” said Truter after the match.

“Goals are few and far between, and it comes from a set piece at the moment. It’s an area of our concern, it’s an area that we are working on.”

Richards Bay’s defence has been far better, letting in just four goals, including that one against Pirates on September 29.

Buccaneers firepower

Riveiro’s Pirates, however, have shown they have the artillery to break down any defence. The Buccaneers have banged in 30 goals in 15 games in all competitions so far this season.

CnaPS Sport from Madagascar were the only side this season so far to keep a clean sheet against Pirates, holding them to a goalless draw in a Caf Champions League qualifier in August. And Pirates responded by hammering their opponents 4-0 in the return leg in Orlando.

If they can beat Richards Bay today, Riveiro’s Pirates will also put further pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns. Three points for the Buccaneers will open up a six point lead on the seven-time defending champions, who only play at home to Polokwane City tomorrow.