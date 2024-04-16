‘We are concerned,’ says Chiefs’ Siyethemba Sithebe

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has admitted Amakhosi are worried about their recent run of results, that sees them in danger of missing out on a place in next season’s MTN8.

Chiefs have won just one of eight matches in all competitions in 2024, and are in eighth place in the table, a poor return for a club of their stature.

Amakhosi travel to relegation-threatened Richards Bay on Sunday in desperate need of a victory to boost their morale.

“Obviously we are concerned,” Sithebe told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“Especially when we look at some of the games where we made a lot of opportunities but the ball just wasn’t going into the net. As players, we need to pull up our socks and keep working as hard as we can in the remaining games.”

The 31 year-old central midfielder has broken into Cavin Johnson’s side in recent games, starting against Cape Town City and Stellenbosch, and coming off the bench in the 2-0 loss to Chippa.

‘I thought it was going in’

The former AmaZulu man might have scored against the Chili Boys, but Chippa’s goalkeeper Darren Johnson made a fine save from his long-range effort.

“I thought it was going in, but eish, it was one of those days when you don’t have the luck,” said Sithebe.

Despite their poor run this year, Sithebe says Chiefs still have hopes of finishing in the top three this season and qualifying for continental football in the 2024/25 campaign.

“We want to first secure our place in the top eight, but we want more than that. We still want to qualify for a CAF competition next season,” he said.