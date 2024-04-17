Ertugral blasts Chiefs for treatment of Khune

Itumeleng Khune should have been treated better by Kaizer Chiefs, according to former Amakhosi coach Muhsin Ertugral. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral has hit out at Kaizer Chiefs over their treatment of club legend Itumeleng Khune.

Khune was suspended by Chiefs and stripped of the club captaincy in December after reportedly turning up for training under the influence of alcohol.

The former Bafana Bafana number one had his suspension lifting at the beginning of March, but has not yet returned to the Amakhosi team.

“It was sad for me to see. You don’t treat a player in that capacity (like that),” Ertugral told iDiski Times.

“In his most difficult times, he needs to have something to hold on to. And I couldn’t see that by Kaizer Chiefs. I mean, I can only say that now from the outside, I’m not involved, I don’t want to trigger negativity, but it could have helped him.

“It was a couple of years ago, the same story. And I’ve made it publicly, I remember that when I said publicly out, they should know there is only one Itu, there is no second Itu and there will never be a second Itu coming up in the next 50 years.”

‘Do you think that Jabu Pule was easy?

Ertugral also mentioned the likes of Jabu Mahlangu and Thabo Mooki as players whose troubles were worth their talent.

“Do you think that Jabu Pule was easy? Do you think that Doctor Khumalo was easy? Do you think Thabo Mooki was easy? Do you think that Arthur Zwane and Cyril Nzama were always easy? But they’re unbelievable artists, unbelievable,” he said.