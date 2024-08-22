City boss Comitis confirms Erasmus talks as Soukouna arrives

“I had a chat with Kermit about eight days ago,” Comitis said.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis talks with Kermit Erasmus about a potential return to the club.

Erasmus played for the Citizens before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2020, having joined them from Vitoria Setubal of Portugal in January 2019.

Speaking to Sports Night Amplified with Andile, Comitis confirmed that he had spoken with Erasmus, but added that the final decision on whether or not to sign him rests with coach Eric Tinkler.



“Eric needs to give me a directive on this. I don’t make decisions alone with any players at this club so that still has to be discussed.”

The arrival of former France junior international striker Amadou Soukouna could rule out the possibility of Erasmus’ return to the Mother City-based club.

The 32-year-old striker, who has previously played for Maritzburg United in the Premier Soccer League, arrived in South Africa this week after sorting out his permit issues.



Erasmus deal might not materialise

Comitis admitted that Soukouna’s arrival has thrown a spanner in the works as far as Erasmus’ deal is concerned.



“As I said to you, our striker that we had earmarked arrived this week. He was supposed to be here a month ago but had certain documentation that he had to still achieve.



“He’s here now, so I don’t know what that will mean for Kermit, but the discussion will be this week,” commented Comitis.

Erasmus is a free agent after Orlando Pirates released him at the end of the 2023/24 season.