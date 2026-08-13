Phili delighted as Chiefs outsmart Sekhukhune

'I am out of words but very happy to help the team,' Phili told SuperSport TV

Kaizer Chiefs’ new attacker Langelihle Phili was all smiles as Amakhosi beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs’ Man-of-the-Match

Phili picked up the Man-of-the-Match award as a key part of the second half surge that saw goals from Luke Baartman and Mduduzi Shabalala put Chiefs on top of the very early Premiership table.

“I am out of words but very happy to help the team,” Phili told SuperSport TV, after Chiefs bounced back in style from Sunday’s MTN8 defeat to Golden Arrows.

“We really needed this win and worked for it. It was a team effort … I am very happy to be part of this team. Going forward I just want to keep delivering and doing my best for the team.”

Phili achieved a boyhood dream by signing for Chiefs from Stellenbosch.

‘An honour and a privilege’

“Obviously it has been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs but to be hear with one of the biggest teams on the continent is an honour and a privilege,” added Phil.

“I am just happy the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) gave me a chance to represent the team.”