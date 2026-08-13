PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Phili delighted as Chiefs outsmart Sekhukhune

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

13 August 2026

11:51 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'I am out of words but very happy to help the team,' Phili told SuperSport TV

Langelihle Phili - Kaizer Chiefs

Langelihle Phili gave a Man-of-the-Match performance for Chiefs against Sekhukhune. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs’ new attacker Langelihle Phili was all smiles as Amakhosi beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs’ Man-of-the-Match

Phili picked up the Man-of-the-Match award as a key part of the second half surge that saw goals from Luke Baartman and Mduduzi Shabalala put Chiefs on top of the very early Premiership table.

“I am out of words but very happy to help the team,” Phili told SuperSport TV, after Chiefs bounced back in style from Sunday’s MTN8 defeat to Golden Arrows.

“We really needed this win and worked for it. It was a team effort … I am very happy to be part of this team. Going forward I just want to keep delivering and doing my best for the team.”

Phili achieved a boyhood dream by signing for Chiefs from Stellenbosch.

‘An honour and a privilege’

“Obviously it has been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs but to be hear with one of the biggest teams on the continent is an honour and a privilege,” added Phil.

“I am just happy the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) gave me a chance to represent the team.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) MTN8 Sekhukhune United F.C.
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa R1‑Trillion Infrastructure Plan must anchor SA’s new Industrial era, Ramaphosa says
Politics DA to blame for Joburg’s collapse, says ANC as it asks for another chance
News Madlanga commission: A call to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as 10 cops shoot at businessman
News Phala Phala: ConCourt declines to hear appeal on Ramaphosa interdict ruling
News No record of Fadiel Adams’ laptop claims, says parliament after Madlanga commission saga

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News