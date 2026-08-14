Zille warns DA councillor candidates not to steal from the public

Zille says DA councillors should embody values of servanthood.

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille has told her party’s councillor candidates not to use the City of Johannesburg to enrich themselves after the local government elections in November.

Zille was speaking in Cosmo City, where she unveiled the names of those who will form part of the DA caucus after the elections.

“Never be tempted to use your position to enrich yourself. All the resources we get in local government will be used to serve the people. We say down with corruption! Down, because that has no place in the DA.

“We are the blue people, and we have blue values,” she said.

DA values and governance

Zille told her councillor candidates that they should become the best public servants the party expects them to be.

“Being a councillor is not a position of status; it is a position of service. We are accountable to the people; the people are not accountable to us. We do not own our wards; we do not own our city. We serve our city, and never let that idea escape your mind.

“Because it is very easy for people in politics to think that they are important, to think they are somebody. We are no more important than every last human being that we serve,” she said.

Winning ANC wards?

Zille said she is confident that the DA will make inroads in wards it has never won before, come 4 November.

“It will be more than one – you will see. Then there are places where other parties have taken seats from us; we are coming back,” she said.

A call to vote

Zille said it is important for South Africans to vote in large numbers in the upcoming elections.

“We want to have a pure blue government; and believe me this time, we can, if every DA supporter comes out to vote,” she said.

Zille also gave some advice to voters:

“What I always say to people is: do not vote for a party, vote for yourself. How do you want Joburg to look like, for your future, for your children’s future and for your grandchildren’s future?

“And when you imagine an inclusive future that makes opportunities for all, ask yourself which party has the best chance of creating that future together with me, and the answer is very simple: DA.”