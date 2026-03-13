Pirates’ Ndaba highlights importance of converting chances

"We will get chances; all we need to do is convert the chances," said Ndaba.

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosikhona Ndaba has stressed the need to convert possession into goals as the Buccaneers prepare for their clash against Siwelele FC.



The Buccaneers will host the Bloemfontein outfit in a Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (kick-off is at 3.30pm).



Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges will come into this game high on confidence following their hard-fought 2-0 victory over Richards Bay FC at the same venue midweek.



It was their third win in a row having registered victories over Kaizer Chiefs (3-0) and Polokwane City (2-1) in their previous two matches.



Even though Pirates managed to score two answered goals against the Natal Rich Boyz, Ndaba believes they should have scored more in order to boost their goal advantage.



“All games that we play are very important. We have to take three points because we are chasing the league,” Ndaba told Pirates media.

“The outcome of the game was very important even though it was not easy.

“We analysed them and we were able to identify their strengths. They are good in marking, and they are good in transition, and they know how to press.

“It was a very difficult game. It wasn’t easy at all.



“We needed plenty of goals but we were unable to score them. We will get chances; all we need to do is convert the chances,” he added.



The Buccaneers are away to TS Galaxy in their next league encounter after the Richards Bay game.