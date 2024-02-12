Chiefs youngster Zwane looking to grab his chance after PSL restart

Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to wait until this weekend to see their team in action again, following the Premier Soccer League’s decision to postpone all of this week’s DStv Premiership fixtures, with Bafana Bafana only back in the country in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Bafana’s success at the tournament, finishing third, seemed to catch the PSL by surprise, even though the majority of South Africa’s players are from the DStv Premiership.

Amakhosi’s first top flight game back after the Africa Cup of Nations will now be a trip to KZN to face Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs’ 22 year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane will no doubt be hoping for more time on the pitch when the campaign does resume. Zwane broke into the Chiefs first team last season, making 18 appearances, including 11 starts.

This season so far, however, he has made just seven appearances, all of them off the bench, and totalling less than an hour and a half of actual game time.

‘Working very hard’

“I’m well. I have been keeping fit, training with the guys. I have been working very hard in training, just waiting for my opportunity, which I’ll grab with both hands,” Zwane told the Chiefs website, before news of the postponement of the side’s game against TS Galaxy tomorrow broke.

“I feel I could have done better in the games I have played, but I have great support from the coaches and my teammates that encourage me to keep growing and improving.”

Zwane also praised Bafana Bafana for their displays at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Bafana Bafana gave a good account of themselves,”

“They fought very hard. It was just unfortunate that they went out on penalties in the semifinal. You could see the effort and the will to win was there, doing it for the country. I take inspiration from their determination and commitment to the cause”