11 Feb 2024

04:03 pm

PSL postpone DStv Premiership fixtures after Bafana AFCON success

'The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course,' read a PSL statement.

Bafana Bafana - Hugo Broos

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa celebrates victory during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and DR Congo at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 10 February 2024 ©Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League announced on Sunday that all DStv Premiership fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday have been postponed, with Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalists Bafana Bafana only expected back in South Africa on Wednesday morning.

Hugo Broos’ Bafana beat DR Congo on penalties on Saturday to claim third place at the AFCON, but are only expected to arrive back in South Africa in the early hours of Valentines Day.

“Following receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to South Africa from their successful AFCON trip on Wednesday February 14, the Premier Soccer League has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek (13 and 14 February 2024),” read a statement from the PSL.

“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.”

It is unclear whether the PSL expected Bafana to return earlier from the AFCON so that they could proceed with this week’s fixtures.

PSL-SAFA spat?

There does not seem to have been much goodwill from Bafana towards the PSL of late, however, despite the fact that most of Hugo Broos squad plays in the DStv Premiership.

Broos was outspoken ahead of the AFCON about his dissatisfaction with the PSL for not agreeing to stop the season on December 23, to allow him more time to prepare his side for the AFCON. The DStv Premiership ran right up until the end of 2023 before breaking for the continental tournament.

The DStv Premiership is now expected to resume on Friday when SuperSport United host Stellenbosch.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana DStv Premiership Premier Soccer League

