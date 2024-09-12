Msimango inspired by the competition in Chiefs’ new backline

'I look at this as an opportunity to get better,' said the Chiefs defender.

Given Msimango is excited by the competition for places at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Given Msimango has taken the influx of new defensive signings at Kaizer Chiefs as inspiration to improve his own game ahead of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

Amakhosi will get their campaign underway with a visit to the Free State Stadium to take on Marumo Gallants on Saturday.

Chiefs management have backed new head coach Nasreddine Nabi with plenty of signings, including several new defenders.

Chiefs’ new signings

Angolan Inacio Miguel and Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley are set to compete with Given Msimango, Edmilson Dove and Thatayoni Dithlokwe for the centre back positions.

Chiefs have also signed new full backs in Golden Arrows’ Bradley Cross, and former Orlando Pirates right back Bongani Sam.

“For me it just highlights the shortcoming of last season … defensively we didn’t do as well as we should have,” said Msimango.

“Them coming in is to try and improve on the defensive aspect of our game. I look at this as an opportunity to get better. When quality players arrive it forces you to improve your game and to improve as an individual.”

Chiefs have been working hard in an extra-long pre-season, their failure to qualify for the MTN8 meaning their competitive season only starts on Saturday.

It has given them extra time to learn Nabi’s tactics, but it is clear from Msimango’s words that he now can’t wait for the season to kick off.

‘Benefits and disadvantages’ for Chiefs players

“I think it has had its benefits and disadvantages,” said Msimango.

“The coach gets a bit more time to pass down his tactics, and for us to understand and perfect them. But at the same time it takes its toll on your body. We are a bit fatigued, and now it is more about recovery and we haven’t even started our first league game.

“But there are fantastic facilities here so I can’t complain much about getting the body right for the new season. It is just about sharpening the mental aspect.

“We are looking forward to Saturday’s game. The best test is to be surrounded by 50 000 people, not playing friendlies in front of empty stadiums. It will be a different mood, a different atmosphere, so we are just looking forward to the first game, and showing the country what we have been working on.”