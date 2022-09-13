Chiefs legend Ace Khuse ready to step up as top flight head coach

Mgosi Squad

Chiefs legend Donald Khuse was an incredible player gifted with skill during his heyday and was fashionably nicknamed “Ace”.

After retiring at Kaizer Chiefs, he took up coaching and was an assistant coach for some time. He also had a stint as a co-coach with Doctor Khumalo. He has however been working quietly in Amakhosi’s development structures and earning his stripes in terms of coaching badges.



And now, Phakaaathi has been informed, he’s ready to step up and take up coaching in the senior professional ranks. “He has asked his managers to actively start looking for jobs for him.



“He wants to coach in the top flight preferably but would not mind starting in the first division,” said a source.

“He feels he is now fully equipped to coach at senior level.”

Another source said his CV had already been sent to a few teams, including Marumo Gallants. Phakaaathi understands that Sekhukhune United is another club that have Khuse’s CV.