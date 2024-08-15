Local Soccer

15 Aug 2024

Seema and Tembo return to Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune will kickstart their Betway Premiership campaign with a clash against Magesi FC.

The new Sekhukhune United technical team led by Lehlohonolo Seema (2nd right) (Pic Sekhukhune media)

Sekhukhune United have announced changes to their technical team following the surprise exit of head coach Peter Hyballa ahead of the new season.

Lehlohonolo Seema, who was released by the club at the end of last season and was replaced by Hyballa, is Babina Noko’s new head coach.

The former Lesotho international will be assisted by Paulus Masehe and Kaitano Tembo, who also returns to the club as the new senior coach, having been released by Sekhukhune in October 2022.

Nascent Nkwashu has retained his post as the goalkeeper coach.

Sekhukhune, who were knocked out of the MTN8 by Cape Town City last weekend, will kickstart their Betway Premiership campaign with a clash against newly-promoted Magesi FC at home on 18 September.

