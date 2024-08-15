Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro hails Van Rooyen deal

Riveiro believes the right-back will add value to his team.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has welcomed the signing of Deano Van Rooyen, saying the Buccaneers have signed a gem in Stellenbosch FC’s former captain.

Pirates on Monday confirmed the signing of Van Rooyen on a three-year deal with a two-year option.

“I think he’s an experienced player in the league, in a fantastic moment of his career, 27 (years old). [He’s] experienced and knows how to compete for trophies, which is already coming from doing an excellent job in Stellenbosch. So, he’s going to add fantastic value in defence and attack and hopefully, we can see soon how capable he is,” Riveiro told SABC Sport,

“We are happy to welcome the new players because every player who’s coming to this team has the capacity and has the qualities to be here, just wish him all the best like everybody else. I’m sure that he’s going to help us a lot this season,” he added.

It was important for Pirates to seal this deal before the CAF Inter-club competitions get underway this coming weekend, as they will be busy in the CAF Champions League and Stellies make their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Having played for Stellies in their opening game against Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini, Van Rooyen is cup-tied for Pirates in the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers will face CS Disciples of Madagascar in the first preliminary round of the CAF competition in Mauritius on Sunday.



Pirates will go into this clash as favourites against the lowly Indian Ocean Islanders, but they’ll only put that tag to good use if they turn up and look the part – unlike when they lost to lowly-ranked Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round last season.