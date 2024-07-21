Chivaviro nets four as Chiefs beat Qatari side in Turkey

Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi grabbed the other goal.

Ranga Chivaviro scored four goals as Kaizer Chiefs beat Qatari side Al Shahaniya in Istanbul in a preparation match on Saturday.

Amakhosi have been holding a pre-season camp in Turkey, where they are preparing for the 2024/25 season under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

And on Saturday they won 5-2, with Chivaviro, who has been pictured looking fit and healthy in training, going on a goal spree, and youngster Mfundo Vilakazi grabbing the other goal.

Al Shahaniya’s official Twitter account released a few pictures from the match.

📸 | لقطات من مباراة الشحانية وكايزر تشيفز الجنوب إفريقي #معسكر_تركيا pic.twitter.com/djOYNOabXY — Al Shahania SC (@shahaniasc) July 20, 2024

Chiefs will return to South Africa this week, and will play Young Africans of Tanzania in the pre-season Toyota Cup at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.