Chivaviro nets four as Chiefs beat Qatari side in Turkey
Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi grabbed the other goal.
Ranga Chivaviro scored four goals for Chiefs in a friendly on Saturday. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter
Ranga Chivaviro scored four goals as Kaizer Chiefs beat Qatari side Al Shahaniya in Istanbul in a preparation match on Saturday.
Amakhosi have been holding a pre-season camp in Turkey, where they are preparing for the 2024/25 season under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.
And on Saturday they won 5-2, with Chivaviro, who has been pictured looking fit and healthy in training, going on a goal spree, and youngster Mfundo Vilakazi grabbing the other goal.
Al Shahaniya’s official Twitter account released a few pictures from the match.
📸 | لقطات من مباراة الشحانية وكايزر تشيفز الجنوب إفريقي #معسكر_تركيا pic.twitter.com/djOYNOabXY— Al Shahania SC (@shahaniasc) July 20, 2024
Chiefs will return to South Africa this week, and will play Young Africans of Tanzania in the pre-season Toyota Cup at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
