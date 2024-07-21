Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

21 Jul 2024

09:08 am

Chivaviro nets four as Chiefs beat Qatari side in Turkey

Youngster Mfundo Vilakazi grabbed the other goal.

Ranga Chivaviro - Kaizer Chiefs

Ranga Chivaviro scored four goals for Chiefs in a friendly on Saturday. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Ranga Chivaviro scored four goals as Kaizer Chiefs beat Qatari side Al Shahaniya in Istanbul in a preparation match on Saturday.

Amakhosi have been holding a pre-season camp in Turkey, where they are preparing for the 2024/25 season under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

And on Saturday they won 5-2, with Chivaviro, who has been pictured looking fit and healthy in training, going on a goal spree, and youngster Mfundo Vilakazi grabbing the other goal.

Al Shahaniya’s official Twitter account released a few pictures from the match.

Chiefs will return to South Africa this week, and will play Young Africans of Tanzania in the pre-season Toyota Cup at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Turkey

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby South Africa beat Portugal 64-21 in historic Test
Local News IFP crushes MK party and ANC in by-election
News Shivambu recommends Cyril Ramaphosa for Saftas ‘Best Fiction Award’
Personal Finance Why balloon payments can become a burden – and how to manage them
Motoring ‘Partnership goes deeper’: Toyota CEO hits backs at ‘rebadge’ row

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES