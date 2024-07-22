TS Galaxy chairman Sukazi reveals bid to offer Ramovic to Chiefs

"I believe he would really turn their project around and make Kaizer Chiefs the most formidable club,” said Sukazi.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that he offered his head coach Sead Ramovic to Kaizer Chiefs when Amakhosi were looking for a new coach.



Amakhosi has since appointed Nasreddine Nabi as their new coach ahead of the 2024/25 season.



Sukazi says the reason he offered Ramovic was because he believed the German coach had the potential to make Amakhosi a formidable side again.

“I did obviously tender him to one of our biggest clubs when they were looking for a coach. To say they can have him. I believe he would really turn their project around and make Kaizer Chiefs the most formidable club,” Sukazi told the media.

“It never happened. It doesn’t matter. I would have wished he remained locally more, especially at a club like Kaizer Chiefs. Maybe they’ve got a different approach. We all know they have a new coach.”

Ramovic could still be lost to Galaxy though as, according to Sukazi, the German is on the radar of Raja Casablanca.



The Moroccan giants are looking for a coach after head Josef Zinnabuer left them to pursue other interests in Saudi Arabia.

“He’s attracted to Raja Casablanca, him and I have been on this subject probably now for five to six weeks, we have been discussing it. We talk about these things, obviously we are very close and weighing and balancing a number of things and should the situation be such that he has to go and join Raja then that should happen,” commented Sukazi.