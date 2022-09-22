City snatch out-of-favour Lakay from Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Cape Town City have re-signed winger-come left-back, Lyle Lakay from defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Lakay joins on a season-long loan deal.

Lakay joined Sundowns in July 2018 and he made the left-back position his own as his brilliant performances saw veteran Tebogo Langerman playing second fiddle.

Anyone from Siyabonga Zulu and Fares Hachi could not bench Lakay. It was until the arrival of Aubrey Modiba where Lakay got some competition.

This season, Modiba has been the preferred choice on the left hand side of defence and with the arrival of Terrence Mashego, who joined from City last week, meant Lakay would fall further down the pecking order.

Lakay reunited with head coach Eric Tinkler, who worked with him at both their maiden stints with the Mother City-based side.

“It is a good feeling to be back, I am excited. There is a big difference because I have grown a lot as a player from the player. I was before. I want to win trophies and I am going to try and help the team and contribute to the success of the club.