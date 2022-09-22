Chiefs manager says their fans can sleep early, no late signings

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has revealed that the club’s supporters might just sleep early and forget following the latest transfers as window slams shut at midnight on Thursday.

The Chiefs supporters have been urging the team on and suggesting possible late additions for the team ahead of the window closing.

Chief among those suggestions was Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus but Motaung says the diminutive attacker is not what they are looking for.

“We have never gone for Kermit. How many players do we have who are similar to him? We work on what the coaches say they need,” said Motaung on Ukhozi FM on Thursday evening.

He also revealed that they are happy with what they have at the moment and would not want to overload coach Arthur Zwane with too many new players at this stage.

“We have team of young players and most are in the team and they need to be given a fair chance. We have players like Matlou who have not played much.

“We have other players who have not played as yet and we want the coach to work with them in the next (four) games and then see where we come short.

“We will revise our squad and see where we need to reinforce in the next window. As for this one, we are relaxed because we are done.

“We also would not want to have too many new players for our coach to deal with,” explained the veteran Chiefs manager.

Motaung also reiterated their support of Zwane saying it was better that the results went against him now at the beginning and not later on.

“It is better to start like this and hit the dust now. We do not want a repeat of what happened when we thought we had the league in the bag only to lose it in the last 30 minutes…

“That hurt everyone associated with the club and we never want it to be repeated,” said the Chiefs official who is also club boss Kaizer Motaung’s eldest son.