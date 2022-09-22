Sundowns finally unveil Moroccan defender Boutouil

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally managed to register Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil, who reportedly joined the side in July this year.

The 24-year-old Moroccan centre-back was unveiled today by Masandawana as he put pen to paper to a five year deal with the DStv Premiership champions.

Having played briefly for Raja Casablanca – a side that participates regularly in the Caf Champions League – Boutouil says he wants to help Downs achieve their dream of winning the Champions League for a second time. Downs claimed their one and only title in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane and have failed to reach the final ever since.

The 2020 Africa Cup Nations winner says he wants to see Sundowns repeating the feat of winning all trophies on offer in the Premier Soccer League after they claimed the league, Nedbank Cup and MTN8 last season.

” I am the first Moroccan player to come play in South Africa, therefore I am here to represent my country as a Sundowns player,” told the club’s website.

“I am feeling very happy to join one of the biggest clubs in Africa. My goal is to win all the local cups in the PSL and what’s very important for me and for the club is winning the Champions League,” he added.