CT City midfielder Ambina secures move to Norway

Cape Town City on Monday announced that the club has agreed terms with Vålerenga for the services of midfielder Brice Ambina.



The Citizens confirmed Ambina’s move to the Norwegian outfit via a message on their social media pages on Monday.

“The club can confirm that it has agreed terms with Vålerenga in Norway for the permanent transfer of Brice Ambina.



“Another Cape Town City player on the European stage, keep making us proud Brice,” read an X message from City.

Ambina joined City from Cameroonian side Renaissance in February 2022 and the 22-year-old became an integral part in the team, making 30 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens in the 2022/23 season.



During the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season Ambina made 15 appearances for Eric Tinkler’s side in all competitions before moving to Norway to join Vålerenga on loan in January, where he made 13 appearances.

Now it seems Ambina made an impression on the Vålerenga’s technical team and the club has decided to buy him from City.