‘Pirates not on same level as Sundowns’, Lebusa takes dig at Bucs

"I think our competition is ourselves," says Lebusa.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has taken a veiled dig at Orlando Pirates, saying the Buccaneers are not yet ready to dethrone them.



This comes after Sundowns won their seventh consecutive DStv Premiership title.

With the Buccaneers once again finishing second for a second successive season, there have been talks that Pirates are closing the gap on the Brazilians.

Lebusa, however, said they are only competing with themselves in the league.



“I mean, they have been saying that [Pirates will challenge Sundowns] for quite some seasons, and here we are,” Lebusa told iDiski Times.



“I feel they have a good team, and we just saw what happened now, but I’m not sure if they are on the same level as us in terms of the mental capacity of our desires, what we want to achieve. But we are ready for whatever they bring to us.



“But I think our competition is ourselves, you know, every season we work hard to be better than we were the previous season,” he added.



Meanwhile, Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi were both major winners when the Premier Soccer League awards were handed out on Sunday evening.

Williams took home the coveted Footballer of the Season and the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season Awards, while Maswanganyi won the Players Player of the Season Award, the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season Award, and the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament Award.