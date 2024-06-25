Former Pirates and Gallants winger attracts interest

Yanga rivals Azam FC are keen to add him to their arsenal.

Former Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants winger Mahlatse Makudubela has attracted interest from Rwandan side APR FC and Azam FC of Tanzania.



The 34-year-old ex-Platinum Stars star is currently clubless after his Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga) decided against renewing his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the month.



Makudubela joined Yanga on a one-year deal in last July after his impressive showings for Gallants in the Caf Confederation Cup.



But after being one of the club’s fan favourites because of his dance moves and trickery on the field, Makudubela failed to make a contribution at the Tanzanian Premier League log leaders and Yanga opted not to continue their journey with him.



Now news coming out of Tanzania is that Yanga rivals Azam FC are keen to add him to their arsenal. But Yanga are facing competition from APR FC, who have just appointed Serbian Darko Novic as their new coach.