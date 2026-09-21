Da Cruz says Chiefs forwards ‘lack maturity’ after Arrows draw

'We have young players .... with a lot of qualities but they lack maturity,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz blamed a lack of maturity in his forward line after Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.

Maboe pays the penalty

Both Chiefs and Arrows had chances to win the game, with Amakhosi’s best opportunity coming from the penalty spot. Lebohang Maboe, however, saw his spot kick saved by Thakasani Mbanjwa.

Maboe is actually one of the more experienced players in this Chiefs squad. But Amakhosi’s younger attackers did also fail to make the most of their opportunities as they failed to score against Arrows for a second time this season.

“We have a lack of maturity in the frontline,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We have young players …. with a lot of qualities but they lack maturity. But we are in a good way, we need to continue in this way and we will win games and score goals, for sure, 100 percent.”

Da Cruz did admit that the game could have gone either way. Arrows, in truth, created more of the clear opportunities. Junior Dion’s volley was brilliantly saved by Chiefs debutant Renaldo Leaner, and the same player missed another glorious opportunity in the first half.

In the closing stages, Thokozani Khumalo also fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘We had opportunities’

“We had a very good first half, for me normally we need to score one or two in the first half,” added Da Cruz.

“But they also had two or three transitions that were dangerous situations. In the second half we controlled the game a bit less. We had situations, but could also have lost with the late opportunities for Arrows.”

Da Cruz also admitted that Maboe was injured when he had to be taken off on the hour mark, casting a doubt over his chances of playing for Bafana Bafana this week.

“Unfortunately his injury arrived a bit early in the second half,” said Da Cruz.

“After that the other substitutions were to win the game, we brought on offensive players, we always tried to win. Today we hit the post, we had opportunities but we didn’t score.”