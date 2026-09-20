Chiefs pay the penalty in Arrows draw

Lebo Maboe sees his spot kick saved as Amakhosi again can't beat Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs again failed to break down Golden Arrows on Sunday, their title challenge hitting another bump with a goalless draw at Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs fail from the spot

Amakhosi had already lost 1-0 to Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals in August, and even a penalty in the Betway Premiership on Sunday couldn’t give Fernando Da Cruz’ side a route to goal.

Thakazani Mbanjwa brilliantly saved Lebohang Maboe’s spot kick, and other than that Chiefs failed to properly test the Arrows ‘keeper. One plus for Chiefs was the performance of their own goalkeeper, Renaldo Leaner making his appearance in place of the injured Brandon Petersen.

And Leaner certainly raised his hand to take Petersen’s number one spot, with a stunning first half save to deny Junior Dion.

Chiefs got off to the brighter start, with Mfundo Vilakazi heading over the bar and Maboe also missing the target from the edge of the box inside the opening seven minutes.

But was Arrows who nearly scored in the 9th minute. Bradley Cross lost possession and Philani Kumalo stormed forward, sending in a fine cross that Dion volleyed powerfully towards goal. Renaldo Leaner, however, produced a spectacular reflex save.

Dion could consider himself unlucky, but the Chadian striker had only himself to blame in the 21st minute, as he failed to get decent contact to a wonderful cross from Sabelo Sithole.

Chiefs came back at Abafana Besthende and had the chance to take the lead from the spot in the 33rd minute. Faiz Abrahams, making his first start for Chiefs, was needlessly fouled in the box by Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso.

Mabaso, making his return to the Arrows side, had his goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa to thank, plunging to his right to make a superb stop from Maboe’s penalty.

Arrows claimed a spot kick at the other end as Osborn Maluleke went down under Cross’ challenge. Referee Jelly Chavani, however, booked Maluleke for diving and the contact was certainly minimal.

The home side had another chance as Nhlanhla Zwane broke the Chiefs offside trap and sent a clever low cross to Sithole. But Sithole’s effort was weak and easily cleared.

At the other end, Pule Mmodi’s effort was deflected for a corner.

Second half bookings

The second half got off to a scrappy start, with Nqobile Dlamini booked for a cynical pull on Pule Mmodi and Thabo Moloisane also picking up a yellow card after a sliding in on Kumalo.

Arrows had another good chance in the 72nd minute. Ayabulela Maxwele crossed from the right and an unmarked Maluleke headed over.

Chiefs had an opportunity a few minutes later, substitute Mduduzi Shabalala crossing from the right and Mmodi heading across goal, but no one was on hand to tap in.

In the 79th minute, substitute Asanele Velebayi crossed from the left and Vilakazi volleyed into the surface with the ball going out of play off the crossbar.

Arrows should have won it in stoppage time, Ronaldo Van Neel’s cross steered wide by by Thokozani Khulamo with the goal gaping.