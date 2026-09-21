Pirates’ Mokobodi happy to be his side’s creative spark

'We know how to create goalscoring opportunities', said Pirates' new attacking midfielder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi celebrated a plan well-executed after his two assists helped the Buccaneers beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 on Sunday and move within a point of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership.

Mokobodi’s double assist

Mokobodi’s delightful dinked cross was brilliantly volleyed home by Kabelo Kgostlile in the first half at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace and his corner was headed powerfully home by Nkosinathi Sibisi after the break as the Buccaneers ran out comfortable winners against the league’s bottom side.

“We needed some creativity today,” the 23-year-old told Pirates media.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, but we know our strengths. We know how to create goalscoring opportunities, from corners, from set-pieces, from runs behind, from half-crosses. We prepared for this. It worked for us, even though we could have scored more, I could have scored, I also had a chance.”

The victory was Pirates’ fifth in a row in the Betway Premiership and the defending champions are now breathing down the neck of Masandawana. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side also have a game in hand on their main title rivals.

Mokobodi, who joined Pirates this season from Stellenbosch FC, stressed the importance of going into the international break with another three points in the bag.

‘We needed to win’

“The coach told us to end on a high note, to collect maximum points,” he added.

“We needed to win. Thanks to the fans who came to support us. We really appreciate them, this is for them and for us.”

Gallants sacked head coach Phuti Mohafe after picking up just two points from their first five league games. Ronnie Kanalelo was appointed last week and playing Pirates was a real baptism of fire, but he has plenty of work to do if he is to turn the side’s fortunes around after the international break.

Gallants’ next game will be a Premiership clash at Sekhukhune United on October 17. Pirates, meanwhile, are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final on October 10.