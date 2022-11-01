TWEET: Disrespectful or banter? City of Joburg angers Kaizer Chiefs fans

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A tweet that has since been deleted by the City of Joburg’s official Twitter account has people divided on whether it is disrespect to Kaizer Chiefs or just banter.

In the tweet, the City of Joburg posted a picture with a Kaizer Chiefs replica jersey in a bin with a message about throwing all rubbish into bins.

“Now that we have recovered from the weekend that was, remember to throw your litter in the bin,” wrote the City of Joburg in their tweet.

A screenshot of the initial tweet sent out by City of Joburg on Tuesday morning

Kaizer Chiefs’ response to the tweet was short: “Disappointing … we are part of the City of Joburg …”

Many fans, including popular SuperSport TV football commentator and radio personality Thabiso “TT” Tema, have called the City of Joburg into order.

“This is so unprofessional and not to mention disrespectful of the @KaizerChiefs brand, a club that is based in Joburg. Do better man … ha lena di-toys naa (don’t you have toys to play with?),” wrote Tema.

Phillix Mokwele urged Kaizer Chiefs to move their home games away from Johannesburg and use venues in other provinces.

She wrote: “Kaizer Chiefs must take their remaining home games to Mbombela Stadium, Peter Mokaba Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium and Toyota Stadium. City of Joburg e re tlwaela gampe (you are disrespectful) …”

‘Disturbing’

@CellularJunior wrote: “Let’s not beat around the bush! What the City of Joburg did was wrong! They could have made a different joke about Kaizer Chiefs … But to show a team’s jersey in a bin is very disturbing considering what Kaizer Chiefs is to South African history and the history of the city of Joburg.”

Others saw nothing wrong with the tweet, saying it was just harmless banter and should be taken as such and nothing more.

@KiiNG_18 wrote: That City of Joburg tweet isn’t unprofessional, it’s just banter, just because Chiefs defeated Pirates doesn’t mean they’re back on form. Even Liverpool defeated ManCity.