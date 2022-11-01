Chiefs fan overjoyed by meeting Zwane after Soweto derby victory

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs fan Madimetsa Konaite had an experience of a life-time when he was given a special treatment as a winner of the DStv My Perfect Match Experience, where he got an opportunity to watch the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium last Saturday.

The Chiefs fan was chauffeured from home to the stadium where he watched the DStv Premiership game from a hospitality suite and he also got to meet some of his favourite players Edmilson Dove, Itumeleng Khune and Yusuf Maart.

Konaite was extremely happy with the experience and said meeting Zwane was special to him.

“I thought witnessing my team Chiefs defeat Pirates live at the stadium would be great but meeting coach Zwane at the end of the game and reflecting on the game with him was out of this world. When I met the coach and the players, I got so emotional and couldn’t believe I’m the lucky fan who won this amazing prize,” said Konaite.

“Being treated like a VIP this time around made my second Soweto Derby experience special and I encourage other football loving people like me to enter this competition on the DStv App,” he added.

Konaite was not the only winner of the match day experience, with two Pirates fans Palesa Sithole and Nkosingiphile Mhlanga also lucky victors. Sithole’s prize included a visit to SuperSport studios where she engaged with the likes of Josta Dladla and Portia Modise before being taken to the stadium.

Meanwhile, Mlhanga’s prize was a big screen viewing at home which included her friends and popular actor Sipho Manzini, who plays Mjekejeke on The Queen.

The match day experience is open for all and the competition is set to run until the end of the 2022/23 season in May.