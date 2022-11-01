Revealed – why Molangoane’s suspension at Gallants was cut short

Mgosi Squad

An insider in the Marumo Gallants camp has revealed why Joseph Molangoane’s suspension was cut short, following an altercation with team-mate Katlego Otladisa.

Molangoane, who is a former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player, got into a fight with Otladisa, which saw Molangoane having to be suspended by the club as a senior player.

But, with coach Dan Malesela having worked with both players before, the Gallants head coach managed to resolve the issue between the players and the pair made peace.

“What happened between Molangoane and Otladisa was unfortunate, but this is something that happens in any team everywhere in the world,” said the source.

“We have to give credit to coach Dan, he is a very experienced coach and knows how to deal with such matters.

“He handled it very well and that is why Molangoane was back in the team quickly. He sat them down and showed them that there are better ways to handle such situations and they are back on good terms.”