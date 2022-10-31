Yusuf Maart credits Billiat for spectacular Soweto derby goal

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and current hero Yusuf Maart has credited his incredible Soweto derby goal to teammate Khama Billiat.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Mokwena hails ‘ambidextrous’ Mailula

Maart scored a beautiful goal that will always be fondly remembered by the Chiefs supporters to help his team beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

He was just around the centre line on Chiefs’ half when he received the ball and launched a rocket that caught Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line and sailed into the net.

“A derby game is always a memorable game and it is always something good. I think my goal will stay in the derby history books,” said Maart after the game.

“It will hopefully show players in the future what the derby means.

“For the first opportunity, I passed the ball to Khama and he said to me, ‘check the goalkeeper, he is off his line’.

“Then when I got the second chance when Khama intercepted the ball, I looked up and saw he was out again and I took the shot. “

Maart is an Orlando Pirates development graduate and said he appreciates what the club did for him to be where he is today.

He joined Chiefs this season from Sekhukhune United where he had been for two years before the Naturena side saw his potential.

“To be honest, I appreciate them. I thank them for everything. Things didn’t work out because the Almighty put things the other way around. (But) I appreciate the chance they gave me,” added the Amakhosi midfielder.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane meanwhile has called on his team to remain humble as winning the Soweto derby means just that and nothing more.

“We still have a long way to go — this was our 13th game of the season and we still have 17 games to play with lots to play for,” said Zwane.

“Right now we will take one game at a time and beating Orlando Pirates doesn’t mean we have won the league.

“We still have a lot of tough games ahead of us but it was important for us to win here.

“This is one game that when it takes place everything comes to a standstill in the country. That is why it was crucial to come here, away from home, and get maximum points.”