Mgosi

By Mgosi Squad

23 Jan 2024

Chiefs’ Sithebe faces uncertain future

'To be frank with you, I don't think he will get an extension (to his contract),' said a source.

Sithebe's future remains doubtful with a possible loan move for the midfielder looming.

kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs central midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe’s future at Amakhosi is in doubt, with an insider at the club revealing that the player’s injury has made it difficult for him to prove his worth at the club.

Sithebe picked up an injury during training at Chiefs late last year and the midfielder has struggled for game time. The former AmaZulu FC midfielder only made one appearance for Chiefs in the first round of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season, which came in the 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league in September.

With his contract up at the end of June, the dreadlocked midfielder is unlikely to see his deal being extended and there is even a possible loan move for him for the rest of his term at the club.

According to a source, current coach Cavin Johnson is pleased with his squad, especially the midfielders that he has been utilising since taking over, and Sithebe will find it difficult to break into the team.

“Last year was not good for him (Sithebe) with injuries and he has been out for too long. The unfortunate part for Sithebe is that his contract is ending when the season is over and it doesn’t look good for him. To be frank with you, I don’t think he will get an extension.”

