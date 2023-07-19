Dondol confirm goalkeeper Gumede’s Pirates move

By Katlego Modiba

Dondol Stars chairman Lordwick Makhura has confirmed the transfer of highly-rated goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede to Orlando Pirates from the ABC Motsepe League club.

Gumede’s heroics in the Nedbank Cup last season – he was nominated for the Young Player of the Year – has earned him the big move to the Soweto giants on a three-year contract.

“We’re very proud of Sphamandla Gumede, last season he was supposed to join the Richards Bay DDC team but I had to fight his parents,” Makhura revealed to Phakaaathi.

“They wanted his clearance and I refused until they brought him back to us because we kept on saying he’s too good to be hidden in the DDC league. We wanted him to play in the ABC Motsepe league because he would be challenged more and that’s when teams will come for his signature.

“We are vindicated for that because Orlando Pirates is one of the biggest teams in the country and giving him a contract says a lot. We’re proud because it is a direct move from ABC Motsepe league to Pirates and it’s good for the boy and our brand as a club.

“The thing the about SuperSport United (link), remember some journalists fabricate stories. Remember Sphamandla is from the academy of SuperSport but the only confirmation I got was from Orlando Pirates because they contacted us for his clearance and confirmed that they have given him a contract but with other teams I don’t know, it might have been hearsay.”

More Dondol stars set to leave

Makhura also adds that he’s not surprised that PSL teams have raided his team for some of his top talent after they reached the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

“It was expected, you can’t beat PSL teams SuperSport, AmaZulu and take Orlando Pirates to penalties and not have quality players,” he said.

“So far, Thabang Mnyembane has joined Sekhukhune United, Francious Baloyi went to Polokwane City, Tebogo Makungo joined AmaTuks and Gumede went to Orlando Pirates.

“There are more moves that I can’t divulge now, until everything is finalised with their teams. There will be more that we will announce. The number might even increase to 10 (leaving).”