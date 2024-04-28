Middendorp hails Spurs after hard-fought win over Richards Bay

Middendorp said Spurs' win against Richards Bay would boot the team's morale ahead of the last few games of the season.

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp was full of praise for his Cape Town Spurs after they edged Richards Bay 1-0 in their DStv Premiership clash on Friday.



ALSO READ: Johnson lauds Chiefs young gun Shabalala for a cool finish

A goal by Azola Jakalashe in the fourth minute was enough to earn the Urban Warriors their only their fourth win of the season and cut the gap to second-from-bottom Richard Bay to five points.



“As everybody can imagine, it’s quite, quite impressive to handle the situation where we are eight points behind with six games to go,” Middendorp told SuperSport after the game.



“We had a good starting 30 minutes, where we put the tools in, with the dribbling and switching the flanks. But we did not get shots in at goal and this is definitely something where we have to do better.



“We were not strong enough, even in the second half in certain moments, with our finishing. That is definitely something where it’s a lot of space for improvement.

kl, l

“On the other hand, we all know, if you have a confidence, if you are winning games, if you’re successful, then a lot of stuff is much, much easier, in terms of the shooting, in terms of using the right technique,” he added.



Middendorp said the win would boot the team’s morale ahead of the last few games of the season.



“After not winning for five games in a row, you are very happy to have some excitement and I definitely will not dampen down the excitement.



“I think it’s very crucial in terms of the confidence level. Now the mood will be good going into the Polokwane City game.



ALSO READ: Barker backs Stellies’ five-star Rayners for Footballer of the Season



“And then let’s wait and see. We’ll do our best to try to be prepared to find the right decisions. There will be again some changes because of injuries and suspension but let’s wait and see,” commented Middendorp.

Spurs will next face Polokwane City at home on Tuesday.