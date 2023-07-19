Sundowns legend full of praise for ‘unbelievable’ Zwane

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana thinks the evergreen Themba Zwane doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his consistency in the DStv Premiership over the years.



A mainstay in the Sundowns team following a loan spell at now defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces in the 2013-2014 season, Zwane will not only go down as a Sundowns legend, but one of the greatest players South Africa has ever produced with 15 honours to his name.



The 33-year-old Bafana Bafana international has won seven league titles, six domestic cups, the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup.



“I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves, we think what he’s doing is normal but it’s not,” Kekana said to Phakaaathi.



“He has been consistent for so long now and I was telling a friend of mine the other day that watching Themba play is such a privilege because I don’t think we will ever see a player who plays like him in short spaces and having to still entertain us. What an unbelievable player he is because he’s still winning titles.



“I can tell you now that he’s a player that can play in between the lines in this new modern way of playing football. He doesn’t even lose the ball and everyone knows that when they go watch him play that he will do something different. With that said, it will be sad if we start comparing him with anybody because we just have to appreciate and celebrate him.”



Kekana remembered the first time he heard about the Tembisa-born Zwane from a former teammate at SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic Tsietsi Mahoa who also hails from the East Rand township.



“I heard about Themba before I even met him through Tsietsi Mahoa and he told us that Themba Zwane will be one of the greatest players in South African football,” Kekan recalls.



“I also remember when I first came to Sundowns, Surprise Moriri told me that there’s this one kid who is very special. After I saw him, I agreed with Surprise that he’s quite special. We never doubted him and we knew that given an opportunity he was going to turn into something great.”