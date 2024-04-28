Pirates annihilate hapless Royal AM to remain third

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium in Durban on 28 April 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates kept their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League alive with a convincing 4-0 victory over Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash played at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



The win saw Pirates remain third in the DStv Premiership standings with 43 points after 25 matches. They trail second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who handed Polokwane City a 5-0 drubbing on Saturday, by three points as the race for the second-place finish heats up.

The game started at a frantic pace with both teams throwing everything at each other, but it was the home team that almost grabbed an early lead in the fifth minute, but Sedwyn George’s shot went narrowly wide of goals.

Patrick Maswanganyi also saw his shot go over the crossbar seven minutes later as Pirates came close to taking the lead.

Pirates were forced to make an early substitution after Thabiso Lebitso failed to recover from his injury and was replaced by Thabiso Monyane.

Maswanganyi was to make amends for his earlier miss in the 29th minute when he was fouled inside the penalty area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The midfielder then dusted himself up and converted the spot kick to put the Buccaneers in the lead.

Monnapule Saleng, who got a rare start for Pirates, came close to doubling the Buccaneers’ lead six minutes later, but his shot went narrowly over the crossbar.

The home side was awarded a free kick in a good position on the stroke of half-time and George saw his shot parried by Melusi Buthelezi in Pirates’ goal and hit the crossbar, much to Royal AM’s coach John Maduka’s frustration.

Talent Mbatha netted his first goal from Pirates in the 56th minute when he punished Royal AM with a cool who had gone to sleep following a routine throw in from the Buccaneers.



Maduka made a couple of changes after the hour mark bringing in the ;likes of Mxolisi Macuphu and Mfundo Thikazi as he tried to rescue the match, but Pirates continued to dominate the ball possession.

But it was the Buccaneers who went on to score two more goals as Relebohile Mofokeng and substitute Kabelo Dlamini scored for Jose Riveiro’s side in the 74th and 82nd minutes respectively.