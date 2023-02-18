AmaZulu tie down Fohloza, end Mngqithi speculation

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The speculation that Manqoba Mngqithi could join AmaZulu FC next season has come to an end as the side gave current coach Romain “Fohloza” Folz a new contract.

Fohloza, a nickname given to the French coach when he joined AmaZulu late last year, will be with the Durban side until 2026.

His initial deal was for one season with an option to extend. But the club’s management have decided to extend it early.

Mngqithi had been tipped to rejoin Usuthu in June when his current deal at Mamelodi Sundowns ends.

That speculation has now been put to rest. Fohloza has impressed club president Sandile Zungu.

The Zunguness, as Zungu is known in Durban, even went as far as to claim that he is the best coach Usuthu has had since he took over the ownership of the club.

This was interpreted as a jab at Benni McCarthy who achieved a second spot finish with the side in his first season.

Fohloza best thing to happen to Usuthu

“To be honest, Fohloza is the best coach we’ve ever had,” Zungu told SAfm’s Sport On with Thabiso Mosia a few weeks ago.

“Since he’s been here we’ve come to appreciate how much science there is in football.

“Everything he does is so detailed. Even though I didn’t know much about him, I’m amazed at what he does.

“He is still going to surprise people. They must keep on bringing the criticism, he thrives on it. I met him at the season launch of DStv (Premiership) and had a brief chat with him.

“And I was impressed. When he left Gallants, someone who I won’t mention said, ‘make sure we don’t lose this gem’,” added Zungu.

Committed

And on giving him a contract extension, Zungu said he wanted to show the coach that they are fully committed to his cause.

“We felt it was important to build and put stability into the team with a hundred percent support on the head coach,” said Zungu.

“Fohloza understands and buys into our vision for 2032. Not only do we believe he will take us there our objective of Top 4 finish (this season) and qualifying for one of the CAF competitions is very much viable under his guidance.”